To boost donations to nonprofits, Damar Hamlin encourages ‘Donate Now, Pay Later’ service

NEW YORK (AP) — Damar Hamlin will expand his efforts to promote charitable giving by supporting a company that allows donors to give to nonprofits immediately, while actually paying later. It’s the Buffalo Bills safety’s latest move to direct the outpouring of support he received after collapsing on the field during a game in January. Hamlin announced Thursday that he will be a brand ambassador for the tech platform B Generous. The company says its “Donate Now, Pay Later” service yields much higher average donations compared to the average online donation collected last year. The service is free for donors but charges nonprofits a fee.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.