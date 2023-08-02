The US is concerned with blacklisted Chinese firm’s hand in island-building near its Manila embassy

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The United States has expressed concerns over major land reclamation projects in Manila Bay, where its heavily secured embassy sits on one edge. The concern is partly due to the involvement of a Chinese company that’s been blacklisted by Washington for helping build islands in the disputed South China Sea. American Embassy spokesperson Kanishka Gangopadhyay said Wednesday that the U.S. is also worried about the potential environmental impact of the reclamations, which it discussed with Philippine government officials. Environmental groups have staged protests against the government-approved reclamations, mostly by real estate companies seeking to build islands on which to anchor upscale hotels, casinos, restaurants and entertainment enclaves in a bay long notorious for pollution.

