Thai reformist party will not be part of coalition to form the next government, former ally says

BANGKOK (AP) — The Thai political party that won the most seats in May’s general election will not be part of the coalition to form the next government. Conservative lawmakers strongly oppose its proposed reform of laws surrounding the country’s monarchy. The progressive Move Forward Party, led by Pita Limjaroenrat, was a surprise winner in the election and had pulled together an eight-party coalition with 312 seats in the 500-member lower house. Chonlanan Srikaew, the leader of the Pheu Thai party, the second-biggest party in the coalition, told a news conference Wednesday that other parties and members of the military-appointed Senate could not accept Move Forward’s proposal to amend the monarchy laws. Pheu Thai will nominate real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin for prime minister.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.