SS Badger, ferry that carries traffic across Lake Michigan, out for season after ramp system damaged

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — The operators of a historic ferry that carries traffic across Lake Michigan between Michigan and Wisconsin say it is out of service for the rest of the season after its ramp system was damaged in July. The S.S. Badger’s daily crossings between Ludington, Michigan, and Manitowoc, Wisconsin, were suspended indefinitely by operator Lake Michigan Carferry after the ramp system failed on July 21. On Tuesday, parent company Interlake Maritime Services said the ferry would not resume sailing this season because a damaged counterweight system requires months of repairs. The ferry began its season on May 18 and was scheduled to run daily crossings until Oct. 9.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.