Russia launches Baltic naval drills, ratcheting up tensions with European neighbors

Russia’s Ministry of Defense says it has opened live-fire naval exercises in the Baltic Sea. Russia last carried out mass military exercises in the sea in June, two months after Finland became NATO’s newest member. The drills took place at the same time NATO was holding its own Baltic Sea exercises. The Russian exercises announced Wednesday will involve more personnel and aircraft than the last round and will feature the use of live weapons. The defense ministry says some 6,000 personnel, 30 warships and boats, and 30 aircraft are expected to take part in more than 200 combat exercises. The drills are being held with Russia-West tensions already high over NATO’s expansion and Ukraine.

By The Associated Press

