Republicans don’t dare criticize Trump over Jan. 6. Their silence fuels his bid for the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Leader Mitch McConnell once vowed Donald Trump would have his day in court after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. McConnell at the time said, “He didn’t get away with anything yet.” But as the defeated former president prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It’s a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of GOP contenders for the presidency. Gone are those who once stood up to Trump. Instead, the party Trump leads is turning its attention to attacking Biden and his son Hunter. Historians warn of the erosion of democracy.

