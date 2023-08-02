Reenactment of Florida school massacre will bring gunfire back to Parkland campus

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Gunfire is about to again erupt at a Parkland, Florida, high school. A reenactment of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead is scheduled for Friday. Ballistics experts will fire up to 140 live rounds inside the classroom building where the massacre happened. It is being done as part of lawsuit the victims’ families have against former Deputy Scot Peterson. He was the armed guard assigned to the campus and didn’t confront the shooter. The families say he is a coward who failed to protect their loved ones. He said he couldn’t pinpoint the shooter’s location. He was acquitted at a recent criminal trial.

