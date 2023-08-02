Prosecutors may be aiming for quick Trump trial by not naming alleged conspirators, experts say
By RICHARD LARDNER and ALAN SUDERMAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — By not naming or charging six alleged co-conspirators in the indictment this week of Donald Trump, federal prosecutors may be signaling their desire to expeditiously put the former president on trial for seeking to overturn the 2020 election. More defendants mean more defense lawyers, and more legal motions and more delays, according to legal scholars and former prosecutors. Such a large cast of defendants would make it difficult for Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith to get Trump in front of a jury before the final stretch of the 2024 campaign. Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury in Washington on Tuesday on felony charges.