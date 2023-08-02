Mother gets 14 years in death of newborn found floating off Florida coast in 2018

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mother is going to prison for 14 years for the death of her newborn daughter who was found floating off the Palm Beach County coast five years ago. Arya Singh pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter. Her daughter was found in June 2018. Detectives launched a massive search to identify the child and the mother, but the case went cold until last year. That’s when DNA testing identified the father. He pointed investigators to Singh, who told them she didn’t know she was pregnant until she gave birth. She said she placed the child’s body in the water the day after it was born, but she didn’t know if it was alive when she gave birth.

