Body seen along floating barrier Texas installed in the Rio Grande, Mexico says
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government has reported for the first time that a body was spotted along the floating barrier that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott installed recently in the Rio Grande river, across from Eagle Pass, Texas. Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said authorities were trying to recover the body, and did not know the person’s nationality or the cause of death. The department said Wednesday that Mexico had warned about the risks posed by the bright orange, wrecking ball-sized buoys on the Rio Grande. The barrier was installed in July, and stretches roughly the length of three soccer fields.