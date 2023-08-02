Man dies at jail in Atlanta that’s currently under federal investigation

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a man died at a jail in Atlanta that is currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. The Fulton County Sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday that 40-year-old Montay Stinson was found unresponsive in his cell at the main county Jail around 11:45 p.m. Monday. Jail and medical personnel were unable to revive him. The release says Stinson had no obvious signs of injury, and an autopsy will be done to determine cause and manner of death. The Justice Department last month announced an investigation into jail conditions in Fulton County, citing violence, filthy conditions and the death of a man whose body was found covered in insects last year.

