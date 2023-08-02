Man accused of firing shots outside Jewish school in Tennessee charged with multiple crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man suspected of trying to enter a Jewish school with a gun in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday and firing shots outside the building has been charged with multiple crimes. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that 31-year-old Joel Bowman was charged with criminal attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, possessing a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, carrying weapons on school property, and assault against a first responder. Bowman remains hospitalized in Memphis. Police say officers shot him after finding his truck soon after he left the school. Attempts to reach representatives for Bowman have been unsuccessful.

