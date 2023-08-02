Local employee wounded in gun attack on Swedish Consulate in Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish employee of the Swedish Consulate in Izmir in western Turkey is recovering in a hospital after being injured in a gun attack at the office in the port city. The lone gunman, a Turkish citizen from the eastern province of Agri, was arrested shortly after the attack on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Izmir governor’s office. The statement described the assailant as “mentally impaired.” The consular officer was seriously injured in the shooting, a state broadcaster reported. A police investigation is ongoing.

