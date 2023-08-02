Labor unions across Nigeria protest against soaring cost of living under new president

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Labor unions are marching across Nigeria to protest the soaring cost of living under the West African nation’s new president. The unions, made up of government workers, on Wednesday accused Nigerian leader Bola Tinubu of not acting fast enough to cushion the effects of his economic policies since he was sworn in as president in May. Tinubu said the gas subsidies were removed to save costs and the move resulted in a sharp spike in the price of most commodities. It has been difficult for workers to get to work since then, said the president of the Nigerian Labour Congress, the umbrella body of the unions.

