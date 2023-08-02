Human remains found in search for Australian army helicopter that crashed at sea with 4 crew aboard

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The search for an Australian army helicopter that crashed at sea killing four people during a military exercise with the United States has found human remains but not the black box crucial to explaining the tragedy. Retrieving the bodies of the four air crew and the black box flight data recorder have been the main priorities since an MRH-90 Taipan helicopter crashed on July 28 during a nighttime operation in the Whitsunday Islands off the northeast Australian coast. Army Lt.-Gen. Greg Bilton said on Thursday an underwater drone spotted human remains and part of the cockpit. The Australian navy will soon deploy specialized equipment to retrieve the wreckage and remains.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.