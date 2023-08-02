Greek authorities charge 2 migrants for destroying dinghy carrying 40 as rescue boat approached

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have rescued 40 migrants from a sinking dinghy in the Aegean Sea. They’ve charged two of them with causing a shipwreck and endangering lives for allegedly scuttling the flimsy vessel as a coast guard boat approached. A coast guard statement says all 40 people are in good health after being picked up from the inflatable dinghy off the island of Lesbos on Wednesday. The eastern Greek island is close to the Turkish mainland and a major entry point for people from the Middle East and Africa seeking a better life in the European Union.

