Greece plans hourly caps on visitors to ancient Acropolis and will let in up to 20,000 daily

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government says visitors to the Acropolis of Athens will be capped starting next month at a maximum 20,000 daily and subject to varying hourly entry limits. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said Wednesday the measure is needed to prevent bottlenecks and overcrowding at the UNESCO World Heritage site. monument, where up to 23,000 people have been squeezing on some days — mostly large groups visiting before midday. The new entry limits will be implemented on a trial basis from Sept. 4, and permanently from April 1 2024. There will be no restriction on how long visits last.

