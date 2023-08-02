Former Iowa kicker charged in gambling sting allegedly won a bet on the 2021 Iowa-Iowa St game

A former walk-on kicker at the University of Iowa has been charged in connection with wagering on Hawkeyes sports events. The charges Wednesday come one day after Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers was accused of committing the same offense at his school. Aaron Blom, who was on the Iowa roster from 2020-22, used a DraftKings Sportsbook account set up under his mother’s name and made about 170 mobile or online sports wagers before he turned 21, the legal gambling age in the state, according to the criminal complaint. One of the bets allegedly included the 2021 Iowa-Iowa State football game.

