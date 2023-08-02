Federal funds will pay to send Iowa troops to the US-Mexico border, governor says

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced sending a hundred Iowa National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in a federally funded operation. The move reflects a broader trend of Republican governors joining forces with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in disapproval of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, which they say have created a crisis at the border. The Biden administration sent 1,500 active-duty troops for a 90-day deployment in May amid concerns that the end of asylum restrictions linked to the pandemic would lead to an increase in illegal border crossings. An additional 2,300 National Guard troops are at the border under federal orders.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.