Federal appeals court upholds ruling giving Indiana transgender students key bathroom access

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that transgender students in Indiana must have access to the bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identities. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Tuesday upheld a preliminary injunction from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana last year ordering the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville and the Vigo County Schools to give transgender students such access. The appeals court opinion said the U.S. Supreme Court will likely step in to hear this case, or cases similar to it.

