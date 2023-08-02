Fargo shooter was reportedly interviewed by police about guns, propane tanks in 2022

The gunman who last month killed a Fargo police officer and wounded two others and a civilian reportedly admitted owning about 10 guns and 6,000 rounds of ammunition in a 2022 police interview following a kitchen fire at his home. Firefighters notified police after seeing guns, ammunition and propane tanks in Mohamad Barakat’s apartment. Battalion Chief Jason Ness reported seeing gun ammunition and multiple rifles in the apartment, as well as a 20-pound propane cylinder in a bedroom. Police interviewed Barakat and “determined everything was legal with the gun collection,” according to Ness’ report.

