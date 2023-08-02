Deaths from IS bombing at Islamist rally in Pakistan rise to 63 after more wounded people die

KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say the death toll from the IS-claimed weekend suicide bombing at a rally of a pro-Taliban Islamist party has jumped to 63 after eight more wounded people died at hospitals. The bombing Sunday wounded nearly 200 people, of which some 80 were later discharged. Liaquat Ali, a spokesman for the main Bajur hospital Wednesday, said some of the wounded people are still not in stable condition. The latest casualties were announced a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to do more to prevent militants from crossing the border to stage attacks.

By ANWARULLAH KHAN and MUNIR AHMED Associated Press

