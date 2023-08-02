Dead fish carpet beaches at Pacific coast town in north Mexico as experts blame toxic algae bloom
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A town on northern Mexico’s Pacific coast has seen its beaches littered with a carpet of dead fish, after what experts describe as a toxic algae bloom. Officials in the northern state of Sinaloa say beaches around the hamlet of El Maviri near the mouth of a coastal lagoon were carpeted with dead fish. About a ton of fish carcasses was trucked away, and some were kept for testing. An inspector with Mexico’s health standards agency says a cyanobacteria was found in the fish.