CFPB sues auto dealer for illegally locking cars, re-possessing vehicles, other shady activities

NEW YORK (AP) — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued USASF Servicing on Wednesday, the financial arm of a chain of auto dealerships found mostly in the South, alleging the company committed a laundry list of shade of illegal practices, like disabling borrowers’ cars, double billing customers, and illegally repossessing cars. The bureau is seeking to get millions of dollars in refunds for thousands of USASF customers, as well as impose fines and penalties against the Georgia-based company.

