Amateur baseball mascot charged with joining Capitol riot in red face paint and Trump hat

A St. Louis Cardinals mega-fan known as “Rally Runner” has been arrested on charges that he joined a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol and used a stolen shield to help other rioters attack police officers. Daniel Donnelly Jr. was scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Missouri on Wednesday. The FBI says Donnelly was wearing red paint on his face and a red “Keep America Great” hat when he stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Donnelly is known in St. Louis for running around the Cardinals’ stadium during baseball games while wearing red clothes and red face paint.

