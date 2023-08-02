Alabama researcher will succeed Fauci in infectious disease post

WASHINGTON (AP) — A research scientist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham has been named to succeed Dr. Anthony Fauci as the nation’s top infectious disease expert. Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo was appointed Wednesday to become director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. She will oversee the agency’s $6.3 billion budget, its research and its response to infectious disease outbreaks. Fauci retired at the end of last year after a five-decade career at the agency. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he became a household name as he gave updates at daily White House press conferences and in frequent media interviews.

