A powerful typhoon pounds Japan’s Okinawa and injures more than 20 people as it moves toward China

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful typhoon has slammed Okinawa and other islands in southwestern Japan Wednesday with high winds injuring more than 20 people as it moved west making its way toward mainland China. Typhoon Khanun, which means jackfruit in Thai, was heading west at speeds of 10 kph (6 mph), packing surface winds of up to 180 kph (111 mph). It was at sea southwest of Okinawa’s main island, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Most of the injuries were minor, but the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said a man was found underneath a collapsed garage without vital signs.

