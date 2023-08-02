A Latino player says his Northwestern teammates hazed him by shaving ‘Cinco de Mayo’ onto his head

CHICAGO (AP) — Ten athletes are now suing over alleged hazing incidents at Northwestern University. The latest lawsuit involves a former player who accuses the athletic department of allowing racist and sexual abuse to thrive. Ramon Diaz says it caused psychological and emotional damage to athletes of color. Diaz says he was 17 when upperclassmen shaved “Cinco de Mayo” onto the back of his head as the entire Wildcats football team watched. Former football head coach Patrick Fitzgerald said he had no knowledge of the hazing before he was fired last month. Northwestern has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to investigate.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

