83 attendees at the World Scout Jamboree treated for heat-related illnesses in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — At least 83 people were treated for heat-related illnesses at the World Scout Jamboree being held in South Korea, which is having one of its hottest summers in years. The Ministry of Interior and Safety described the illnesses as “simple exhaustion” caused by overheating. It wasn’t immediately clear how many were children and their ages. The illnesses occurred during Wednesday night’s opening ceremony of the Jamboree, attended by 40,000 scouts in the southwestern town of Buan. The temperature was 95 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday. Organizers were expected to announce safety measures to protect participants in the heat. South Korea this week raised its hot weather warning to the highest “serious” level for the first time in four years.

