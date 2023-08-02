2 members of expelled ‘Tennessee Three’ vie to win back their legislative seats
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones are hoping to once again reclaim their legislative seats after being expelled for their involvement in a gun control protest on the House floor. The young Black lawmakers were reinstated by local officials, but only on an interim basis. To fully take back their positions, they must now advance in a special election Thursday, with polls closing at 7 p.m. Central. Both easily cleared their June primary elections, and now face general election opponents in Democrat-led districts. Jones is up against Republican candidate Laura Nelson for the Nashville district. Meanwhile, Pearson, from Memphis, faces independent candidate Jeff Johnston.