2 Alabama inmates killed while working on road crew for state

HAMILTON, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama inmates were killed Wednesday after being struck by a car while picking up trash on the side of a highway. State prison officials, in a news release, said Ronnie Steven Cornelius and Colt Eugene Morris were hit by a vehicle while working on an Alabama Department of Transportation road crew in Marion County. The accident occurred on Highway 278. The men were housed at a community correctional facility in Hamilton. The Alabama Department of Corrections did not release additional information about the accident other than to say the men were wearing reflective vests, and “safety policies were being followed when the crash occurred.”

