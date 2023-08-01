What would ECOWAS’ threat to use force to restore democracy in Niger look like?

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — West Africa’s regional bloc known as ECOWAS has threatened the use of force if the ousted president of Niger is not reinstated within one week, but how the body would carry out the threat remains unclear. Analysts say the success of such an intervention would depend largely on how it is able to coordinate among its 15 member nations. This is the first time in recent years that ECOWAS has considered the use of force to restore democracies in countries where the military took over. Experts say the military in landlocked Niger might not be able to hold out for long against a joint ECOWAS force

