Weather in Philippine mountains hampers search for missing plane carrying pilot and Indian student

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A small plane carrying a Filipino trainer pilot and an Indian student is missing in the northeastern Philippines and the search is being hampered by bad weather. The Cessna 152 left northern Ilocos Norte province around noon Tuesday but failed to land three hours later as expected in Cagayan province. The weather had cleared in its departure city since a typhoon passed through last week. But a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines says the plane may have encountered bad weather along the way. Its last known position was in a mountainous region where searchers suspect it may have crashed.

