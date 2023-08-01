US will put forward a UN resolution to authorize a Kenyan-led police mission to fight gangs in Haiti

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States says it will draft a UN Security Council resolution that will authorize Kenya to lead a multinational police force to help combat gangs that control much of Haiti’s capital and are spreading through the Caribbean nation. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a news conference Tuesday that “we welcome Kenya’s decision to lead the multinational force (and) we will be working on a resolution to support that effort.” Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry urgently appealed last October for “a specialized armed force” to stop the gangs. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres appealed for a lead nation to help restore order, and after nine months Kenya stepped up.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.