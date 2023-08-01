Toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 14-month-old girl died after her grandmother left her unattended in a hot car in New York for eight hours. Suffolk County police say the 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at her day care center in Smithtown on Long Island on Monday and went to work, leaving the girl in a car seat inside a Jeep Cherokee. Eight hours later, the grandmother went to pick the girl up at the day care center and realized she had left her in the car. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital. The death is under investigation and no charges have been filed.

