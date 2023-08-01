Reward increased for arrests of ‘anarchists’ who torched Atlanta police motorcycles

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s police chief is urging the public to come forward with information about those who set police motorcycles on fire last month in protest over the planned construction of a public safety training center that critics call “Cop City.” Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said Tuesday that the vandals have been using “violence, intimidation and fear” to stop the facility’s construction. Authorities held a news conference to release surveillance photos of “persons of interest” and to announce that the reward for information leading to the culprits’ arrests has been increased from $15,000 to $60,000.

