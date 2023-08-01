Republican Rep. Tiffany won’t run for US Senate in Wisconsin, leaving open field

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Republican from Wisconsin, says he won’t run for U.S. Senate in 2024 against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, leaving an open GOP field with no declared candidates in the battleground state. Tiffany said Tuesday that he will run for reelection representing northern Wisconsin rather than take on Baldwin, who is seeking a third term after an 11-point win in 2018. His decision not to enter the race comes just under two months after fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher also declined to run. Tiffany, who has been in Congress since winning a special election in May 2020, announced his decision in a statement to the Northwoods River News.

