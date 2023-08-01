Report says 3 died of blunt force injuries, asphyxiation in Iowa building collapse
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s health agency says three men killed in a downtown Davenport apartment building collapse more than two months ago died of blunt-force injuries and asphyxiation. The finding released Monday by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declared the deaths of 42-year-old Branden Colvin Sr., 51-year-old Ryan Hitchcock and 60-year-old Daniel Prien as accidental. All had suffered multiple crush injuries and “mechanical asphyxiation,” a term used to indicate that an object or body position prevented a person from breathing. The partial collapse of the century-old, six-story brick building near Davenport’s riverside also injured several people and displaced dozens of people. An investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the deadly collapse.