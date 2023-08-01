Poland says two Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace, adding to tensions

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government says that two Belarusian helicopters entered the Polish airspace. Tuesday’s incident comes amid rising tensions along the NATO member’s border with the Russian ally. Warsaw authorities said they were going to increase Poland’s military presence along the border and that Belarus’ top diplomat in Warsaw had been summoned in protest. Poland’s Defense Ministry said that NATO was informed of the incident. There are anxieties in Poland and neighboring Lithuania after mercenaries from the Russia-linked Wagner group arrived in Belarus following their short-lived rebellion against the Kremlin earlier this summer.

