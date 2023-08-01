Organizers of heavy metal festival in Germany ask visitors to leave cars at home due to bad weather

The organizers of the famous heavy metal music festival of Wacken in northern Germany have issued a travel ban for visitors with vehicles due to the muddy terrain of the festival grounds. They said Tuesday that because of heavy rain on Monday and before, the camping areas, the event grounds and access roads, were in such poor condition that no more vehicles could be allowed onto the site. “Therefore, all metalheads in motor vehicles of all kinds are urged to cancel their journey to Wacken or not to start at all,” the organizers announced. However, they also said that attempts would be made to bring vehicles that were already in the immediate vicinity of the festival grounds to the site.

