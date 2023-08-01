Northwestern hires former Attorney General Loretta Lynch to investigate athletic department

Northwestern has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to lead an investigation into the culture of its athletic department and its anti-hazing procedures following allegations of abusive behavior and racism within the football program and other teams. Lynch served as Attorney General from 2015 to 2017 under former President Barack Obama. Northwestern says she will begin her review immediately. She will seek input from faculty, staff, students and alumni. The school announced no timetable for the investigation but said the results will be made public. Attorneys representing athletes suing Northwestern blasted it as a publicity stunt and questioned whether a previous investigation that led to longtime football coach Pat Fitzgerald’s firing was thorough enough.

