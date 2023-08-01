North Korea calls US human rights envoy a ‘political housemaid’ in protest of criticisms
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Wednesday hurled misogynistic insults at a newly confirmed United States special envoy to monitor the country’s human rights issues and warned of unspecified security consequences if Washington continues to criticize its human rights conditions. The statement published by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency described Julie Turner as a “wicked woman” who was picked by the Biden administration as a “political housemaid” to launch groundless attacks on the country’s human rights record. On July 27, the U.S. Senate confirmed Turner’s appointment. She has served as the director of East Asia and the Pacific at the State Department.