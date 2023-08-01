North Carolina hit-and-run that injured 6 migrant workers was accidental, police say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) — The arrest of a North Carolina man who admitted to hitting a group of migrant workers with his car and fleeing the scene has been ruled an accident. New evidence presented Monday led police to change their original assessment that the crash was intentional. The driver turned himself in to the police a day after he allegedly drove his black SUV into the workers while trying to park outside a Walmart in Lincolnton. Six men were treated for injuries and have been released from the hospital. They had been waiting to board a bus that transports them to an orchard in Lawndale.

