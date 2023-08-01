News anchor carried the secret of her mother’s murder as Vermont police investigated

WINDHAM, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say the death of a Connecticut television news anchor’s mother last winter is being investigated as a homicide. Law enforcement officials initially believed 73-year-old Claudia Voight, of Windham, died in her home from a medical event. But police say she actually died from neck compression that was detected during an autopsy. Police delayed releasing the conclusion that her death was a homicide for months to protect the investigation. Voight is the mother of NBC Connecticut news anchor Heidi Voight, who says she’s been carrying a “painful secret.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.