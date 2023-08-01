New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver still hospitalized, Scutari is acting governor

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver remained unable to carry out her duties as acting governor on Tuesday after she was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue. Oliver was acting as governor while Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is out of the country on vacation. Senate President Nicholas Scutari, a fellow Democrat, is acting in Oliver’s place as mandated under the state constitution. Oliver, 71, was taken to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston on Monday, according to Murphy’s spokesperson Mahen Gunaratna. Gunaratna said Oliver was receiving “medical care,” but declined on Tuesday to elaborate further. Murphy is set to return Aug. 13.

