Michigan prosecutors charge Trump allies in felonies involving voting machines, illegal ‘testing’

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors in Michigan have filed criminal charges against individuals they say took and tampered with voting machines. Prosecutors say those charged worked to illegally take five vote tabulators from various Michigan counties. Some of those accused had argued that local clerks gave them permission to take the machines. Investigators say they broke into the voting machines and performed so-called “tests.” The defendants include Matthew DePerno, who Trump endorsed in the Republican attorney general candidate race last year. He lost. A GOP-led investigation in Michigan upheld the 2020 election results there.

