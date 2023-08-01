Man sentenced to life in prison in killing of Mississippi sheriff’s lieutenant

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the killing of a Mississippi law enforcement officer. Lt. Michael Boutte of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department was shot in the face and head on Feb. 1, 2021, while responding to a call about a suicide threat. Sheriff Ricky Adam said 57-year-old Boutte died shortly after being taken to a New Orleans hospital. Circuit Judge Lisa Dodson sentenced Joseph Rohrbacker on Monday after he pleaded guilty to capital murder, aggravated assault and aggravated assault of a peace officer. Dodson sentenced Rohrbacker to 50 years for the assault charges.

