Maine’s biggest newspaper group is now a nonprofit under the National Trust for Local News

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The largest newspaper group in Maine is becoming a nonprofit with the completion of the sale of more than 20 daily and weekly newspapers, including the Portland Press Herald. In a deal closed Tuesday, it is now owned by the National Trust for Local News. That organization already owns two dozen newspapers in Colorado. It is expanding its portfolio through the purchase of five daily newspapers and 17 weekly newspapers from Masthead Maine. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Former Masthead Maine owner Reade Brower retained ownership of several other weeklies that weren’t part of the deal.

