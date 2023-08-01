Jill Biden says exercise including spin classes and jogging helps her find ‘inner strength’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden says exercise helps her find “inner strength.” The first lady attends spin classes when she’s on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home. She jogs on the White House driveway. Biden also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike. Biden says she wakes up at 5:45 a.m. most days to fit exercise into her schedule. The 72-year-old first lady discusses her fitness routine in an interview with Women’s Health magazine. Biden likes to eat fish and vegetables. She takes lunch with her when she’s teaching her English and writing classes at a Virginia community college.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.