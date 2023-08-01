It’s Kamala Harris vs. Ron DeSantis in the fight over Florida’s new teachings on slavery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is now taking a leading role in the Biden administration’s response to prospective Republican challengers, and her top target as of late has been Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. In Orlando on Tuesday, she again criticized the state’s new education standards that in part, require teachers to instruct middle school students that enslaved people “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” Her comments came after DeSantis challenged her to a debate over the new curriculum, which Harris said she would not accept.

By SEUNG MIN KIM, WILL WEISSERT and STEVE PEOPLES The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.